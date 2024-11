videoDetails

DNA: Who Ate Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Samosas?

Sonam | Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

In Himachal Pradesh, someone else ate CM Sukhu's samosas. The CID also investigated it. And also termed it an anti-government conspiracy. But now Sukhu's samosa scandal is being enjoyed from social media to politics. BJP has even found new ideas to tease CM Sukhu...somewhere BJP members are having samosa parties..somewhere a samosa bhandaara is being organized..and samosas are being fed to CM Sukhu's poster.