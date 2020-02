Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): AAP's Agenda- 'Modi Model' for Delhi, now trying 'BJP Model' for country?

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition) we bring you a panel discussion on concurrent issues. In today's episode of 'Taal Thok Ke' we will discuss, AAP's new political agenda, how 'Modi Model' worked for Delhi, now trying 'BJP Model' for the country?