Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Congress does 'Mann Ki Baat' of Pakistan?

Ahead of the proposed meeting between Prime Minister Modi and political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on June 24, Congress leader Chidambaram in a series of tweets called on the Narendra Modi government to "repeal" the violating laws in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and said that the statehood should be completely restored.