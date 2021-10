Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): How long will politics go on in the name of farmers' blood?

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son has not been arrested yet in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, while evidence points to his role in the incident. He also said that the arrest was not done because he has links with the BJP.