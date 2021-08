Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Is Mehbooba Mufti an advocate of terrorist-political alliance?

PDP youth wing chief Waheed-ur-Rehman Para is facing terrorism financing charges on the basis of a Para police charge sheet, which claimed that he was a key to Pakistan-based terror groups. After which now PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to express some sympathy for her close friend Para.