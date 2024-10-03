videoDetails

Uttar Pradesh police sound alert ahead of Juma Namaz

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Navratri has started from today. Tomorrow is also Friday. The administration is on alert regarding Friday prayers in Lucknow. Vigilance has been increased after the protests following the death of Hamas chief Nasrallah. Police force has been deployed in sensitive areas. Paramilitary force personnel have been deployed outside mosques. The administration is also keeping an eye on social media. Action will be taken against those who spread rumours.