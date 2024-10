videoDetails

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal to vacate CM residence tomorrow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 01:56 PM IST

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM residence tomorrow. Let us tell you that he will live in the house of AAP MP Ashok Mittal in New Delhi area. He will live in bungalow number 5 on Ferozshah Road, Delhi.