Politics Sparks Over Garba Pandal Entry Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

To The Point: Who is plotting Ghazwa-e-Hind through Garba? Yes, once again a conspiracy of Ghazwa-e-Hind is being hatched in the country. It is not us but Union Minister Giriraj Singh who is saying this. Giriraj Singh also said that the heads of stone pelters should be crushed... and now Varaah has been introduced in the Puja pandal after cow urine so that non-Hinds do not enter the pandal. Along with this, Hindu organizations have also supported giving cow urine in Garba. But the question is whether doing so will keep non-Hindus away from the Garba pandal and there will be no controversy.