Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Mamata Banerjee's 'religious conspiracy' with Hindus?

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday alleged that the communal violence during Durga Puja in Bangladesh is part of a systematic attack on religious minority groups and this is the situation due to which the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) need to be implemented in West Bengal.