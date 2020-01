Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): 'Master-stroke' of Kejriwal to get votes again?

Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner of India announced today during a press conference. He declared that from now Election's Model code of conduct is applicable in Delhi. The voting for assembly elections to be held on February 08 & results will be declared on February 11. #TaalThokKe #DelhiElection2020 #DelhiAssemblyElection #DelhiAssemblyElection #ZeeNews