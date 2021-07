Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Opposition worried by BJP's 'Yogi model' in Uttar Pradesh?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi said the way Yogi handled the second COVID wave was "unmatched". The Prime Minister, who arrived in Varanasi on Thursday, also praised CM Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for working in the state and bringing in the rule of law in the state.