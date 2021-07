Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): With whom blessings of Brahmins ahead of UP elections?

In a bid to woo Brahmins ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday announced that her party will organize Brahmin sammelans (conventions) in six districts with an event in Ayodhya on July 23. Will do Meanwhile, BJP leaders and public representatives planned to visit monasteries and temples and seek blessings from the saints.