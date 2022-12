videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: This is not Narendra Modi's government - Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's speech started at the Red Fort in Delhi. Rahul told his experience about this journey which started in Kanyakumari. As soon as he reached Delhi, Rahul Gandhi also reached the temple and dargah. Watch Rahul Gandhi's speech from Red Fort.