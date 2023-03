videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'This is not satyagraha but 'duragraha', says BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

The entire Congress family has gathered in the country's capital Delhi. Today, his sister Priyanka Gandhi has taken a stand from Raj Ghat against Rahul Gandhi's loss of Parliament membership. In the Taal Thok Ke show, BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala said that 'this is not satyagraha but 'duragraha'.