Taal Thok Ke: UP's draft Population Control Bill proposes 2 child policy

The draft of the population control bill in UP has been prepared. This draft has been uploaded by the Law Commission on its website http://upslc.upsdc.gov.in/. Public opinion has been sought in this regard till July 19. This draft has been introduced at a time when the Yogi government is going to issue a new population policy on July 11.