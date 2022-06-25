Taal Thok Ke : Was Modi's name raised in the 2002 riots for political gains?

Zakia Jafri had filed a petition challenging the clean chit given to the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and 63 others by the SIT in 2012 in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. Plea was rejected by the Supreme Court of Zakia. In such a situation, the question is whether Modi's name was raised in the 2002 riots for political gains?

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Zakia Jafri had filed a petition challenging the clean chit given to the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and 63 others by the SIT in 2012 in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. Plea was rejected by the Supreme Court of Zakia. In such a situation, the question is whether Modi's name was raised in the 2002 riots for political gains?