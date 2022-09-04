NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: What is Rahul Gandhi's intention to target BJP and RSS?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a rally in Delhi today. In his speech, he threw digs at PM Modi, BJP and RSS. Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, saying that both of them are deliberately creating an atmosphere of hatred and fear in the country.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
