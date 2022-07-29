NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: What Temjen Imna said on 'Tricolor' campaign

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is often an attacker on BJP and this time also she retaliated saying that BJP has politicized the tricolor and now people are being threatened to hoist the flag at every house. Raising the question, he said, is this the new Kashmir? Mehbooba further challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, 'If you have the guts, then dare to hoist the tricolor on the part of the land illegally occupied by China.' Mehbooba Mufti said that nothing would be gained by forcing people to hoist the tricolor in the Kashmir Valley. Meanwhile, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna has said that he will hoist the tricolor in every house and will also support it.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
