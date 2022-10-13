NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: When will Hijab controversy end?

|Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:44 PM IST
After 10 months of legal and political tussle, the 'Supreme' decision on Hijab came. A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court gave its verdict. Different opinions of the bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia have come out. Justice Gupta upheld the decision of the Karnataka High Court. On the other hand, another judge Sudhanshu Dhulia set aside the decision of the Karnataka High Court. After this, the matter has been referred to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and he has been requested to form a larger bench.

