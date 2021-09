Taal Thok Ke: When would get the freedom from the 'Shaheen Bagh' model?

Haryana Police on Saturday lathi-charged the protesting farmers at Gharaunda toll plaza in Karnal. Following this, farmers' organization Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) called on farmers to block all highways and toll plazas across Haryana and demanded the suspension of the officer who ordered the lathi charge.