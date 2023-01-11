videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Who is the outsider in Bhagwat 'Darshan'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:32 PM IST

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has given an interview to RSS mouthpiece Organizer and Panchjanya. In he said that there is no threat to Islam in India and Muslims would have left the supremacy rhetoric. After this, Mohan Bhagwat said that it is very important for Hindus to be staunch to maintain the country. There is still a war going on in the country against foreign thinking. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.