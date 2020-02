Taal Thok Ke: Who is worried about trust formation on Ram Mandir construction issue?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Parliament on February 05 the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case last November. The opposition is calling it a violation of the 'Model Code of Conduct'. In today's Taal Thok Ke watch debate on this current topic.