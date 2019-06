Taal Thok Ke: Who was responsible for dragging Vishal Jangotra into Kathua rape case?

Three of the six convicted in the rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua were awarded life imprisonment by a special court in Pathankot today. In this debate, we ask: Who was responsible for dragging Vishal Jangotra into Kathua rape case?