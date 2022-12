videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Who will get votes from Jai Siyaram?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of not saying Jai Siyaram. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the RSS-BJP of not respecting women. The CM of Rajasthan said on this issue that BJP deliberately speaks Jai Shri Ram. So there the answer has come from the BJP side as well. Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.