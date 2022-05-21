Taal Thok Ke: Who will lay 'claim' to Gyanvapi?

Hearing on the Gyanvapi case was held in the Supreme Court today. The court has transferred the whole matter back to the district judge. The court said that the district judge should make arrangements for Wazu. The court ordered that there should be no obstruction in the prayer. Interim order for the protection of Shivling will continue. The Supreme Court clearly said that the hearing of the petition of the Muslim side will be held in July. By then, all of the pending cases should be settled in the trial court.