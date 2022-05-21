हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Taal Thok Ke: Who will lay 'claim' to Gyanvapi?

Hearing on the Gyanvapi case was held in the Supreme Court today. The court has transferred the whole matter back to the district judge. The court said that the district judge should make arrangements for Wazu. The court ordered that there should be no obstruction in the prayer. Interim order for the protection of Shivling will continue. The Supreme Court clearly said that the hearing of the petition of the Muslim side will be held in July. By then, all of the pending cases should be settled in the trial court.

May 21, 2022, 01:58 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Gyanvapi Case: Shivling or fountain -- confusion in the Muslim side?