Taal Thok Ke: Who will play the final with Modi in 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath said that Rahul Gandhi should be the face of the Prime Minister of the opposition in 2024. After which today Rahul Gandhi also held a press conference from the Congress headquarters. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement saying that regional parties are limited to the region only. Will this statement of Rahul create a rift in the opposition? Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.