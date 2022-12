Taal Thok Ke: Whose government will be formed this time in Gujarat?

Dec 05, 2022

Voting for the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections is over. The results of the election will come on December 8. But this question has already remained in everyone's mind that whose government will be in Himachal, Gujarat and MCD? Even after the results of the exit polls are out, it will be clear to a great extent that whose government is going to be formed this time. Watch the big debate in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.