Taal Thok Ke: Why did Owaisi get angry when Muslims met Bhagwat?

| Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Recently, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat went to a madrasa in Delhi. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions about his going to the madrasa. Owaisi has asked whether Mohan Bhagwat will be able to get justice for Bilkis Bano. He further said that he goes to madrassas in Delhi while the madrasas in Assam are demolished.