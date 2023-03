videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why doesn't Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sign any file - BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

Manish Sisodia is in Tihar in the Delhi liquor policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate is constantly questioning Sisodia. In Taal Thok Ke show, BJP spokesperson Rajiv Jaitley asked the question why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does not sign any file.