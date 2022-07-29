Taal Thok Ke: Why is Mehbooba Mufti politicizing the Tricolor?

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is often an attacker on BJP and this time also she retaliated saying that BJP has politicized the tricolor. Kashmiri activist Yana Mir said, Mehbooba Mufti has done politics about the national flag in the past and this is not the first time that she has said something about the national flag. Mehbooba Mufti had said this even before the removal of Article 370, 'If 370 is removed, no one will raise the tricolor here'. Now when her words have turned upside down, she is trying to cover up.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 07:36 PM IST

