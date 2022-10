Taal Thok Ke: Why 'Jai Bhavani' slogan raised in a madrasa?

| Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 02:33 AM IST

On the occasion of Dussehra in Karnataka's Bidar, a case of forcibly entering the historic Mahmood Gawan Madrasa and worshiping has come to the fore. After this there is an atmosphere of tension in the area. It is alleged that the mob also raised slogans and vandalized the madrasa.