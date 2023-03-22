videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why Pakistani embassies are keeping eye on Amritpal?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 09:29 PM IST

At this time, Pakistan is begging for money in every country of the world with a bowl. The former Prime Ministers of Pakistan have also looted the foreign gifts given to Pakistan. After failing in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is seeing opportunity in Amritpal. Now with the help of a Khalistani supporter like Amritpal, he is plotting against India. Pakistani embassies in different countries of the world are keeping an eye on Amritpal. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.