NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why Pakistani embassies are keeping eye on Amritpal?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
At this time, Pakistan is begging for money in every country of the world with a bowl. The former Prime Ministers of Pakistan have also looted the foreign gifts given to Pakistan. After failing in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is seeing opportunity in Amritpal. Now with the help of a Khalistani supporter like Amritpal, he is plotting against India. Pakistani embassies in different countries of the world are keeping an eye on Amritpal. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Amritpal is changing location frequently
8:58
Baat Pate Ki: Amritpal is changing location frequently
Taal Thok Ke: Big crisis in Pakistan!
8:28
Taal Thok Ke: Big crisis in Pakistan!
Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst Ajay Alok targets PMLN party leader Irshad Ahmed
9:56
Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst Ajay Alok targets PMLN party leader Irshad Ahmed
Ajay Devgn spotted promoting his film 'Bholaa' on The Kapil Sharma Show
Ajay Devgn spotted promoting his film 'Bholaa' on The Kapil Sharma Show
Hate Story 2 Actress Surveen Chawla spotted at airport arrival
Hate Story 2 Actress Surveen Chawla spotted at airport arrival

Trending Videos

8:58
Baat Pate Ki: Amritpal is changing location frequently
8:28
Taal Thok Ke: Big crisis in Pakistan!
9:56
Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst Ajay Alok targets PMLN party leader Irshad Ahmed
Ajay Devgn spotted promoting his film 'Bholaa' on The Kapil Sharma Show
Hate Story 2 Actress Surveen Chawla spotted at airport arrival
Taal thok ke,amritpal singh wife,amritpal singh news,Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh khalsa,amritapal singh,amritpal singh interview,amritpal singh speech,amritpal singh hindi news,bhai amritpal singh,WHo is Amritpal Singh,fir on amritpal singh,amritpal singh punjab police,amritpal singh waris punjab de,punjab police on amritpal singh,Pakistan,ISI,khalistan,amritpal singh khalistan,