Taal Thok Ke: Why politics over Morbi accident?

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

At least 134 people were killed when a suspension bridge over the Machhu river collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi. Many innocent children also lost their lives in the accident. Meanwhile, the state government has announced compensation. Politics has intensified over the Morbi accident. Aam Aadmi Party, Congress are constantly asking tough questions to BJP. Congress is calling it an act of fraud, while AAP says that corruption has killed so many people.