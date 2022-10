Taal Thok Ke: Why so much anger over one nation, one law?

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

This country belongs to Muslims as much as it belongs to Hindus, but then some people also fear that if a common law is implemented, the Muslims of the two countries will cease to exist. These are all about UCC to AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. Along with this, he has also started marketing it among Muslims. Even though BJP has played the bet of UCC, but other parties have got full opportunity to do politics.