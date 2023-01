videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why so much fear of war with China?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

Film actor Kamal Haasan has done an interview with Rahul Gandhi. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a conversation with Kamal Haasan drew parallels between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the border dispute between India and China. Watch the debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.