Taal Thok Ke: Will 'farmers' be able to sit still for 19 days?

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed farmers, who have been protesting the Centre's agriculture laws since last November, at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders to hold protests at Jantar Mantar from Thursday. The farmers plan to hold a protest against the government and hold 'Kisan Sansad' on every working day of Parliament till the monsoon session ends.