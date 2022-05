Taal Thok Ke : Will Kashi see a movement similar to Ram temple?

There is a constant debate about Gyanvapi whether it is a temple or a mosque and there is Shivling or fountain in the premises. Politics is also happening a lot on this matter. But, now BJP's Vinay Katiyar said that like the Ram temple movement, there will be a movement in Kashi as well. BJP spokesperson has reacted on Vinay Katiyar's statement.