Taal Thok Ke: Will Kejriwal's 'Prahlad' get trapped or be saved?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

These days there is talk of ED and CBI in the whole country. The opposition parties of the country are accusing the central government of misusing government agencies. After which the BJP retaliated and said that those caught in the allegations of corruption are making such allegations to save themselves. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.