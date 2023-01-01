videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Will opposition accept Rahul's captaincy in the 2024 election field?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

After Congress leader Kamal Nath, now Rashid Alvi has also declared Rahul Gandhi as the candidate for the post of PM. Before the general elections to be held in 2024, the Congress has once again put forward the name of Rahul Gandhi for the post of PM. Now the question arises whether the opposition is united in the name of Rahul Gandhi or not? Watch the first debate on the new year on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the show Taal Thok Ke.