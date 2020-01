Taal Thok Ke: Will parties win Delhi elections over politics on violence?

In this segment of Taal Thok Ke we discuss हिंसा पर सियासत से जीतेंगे दिल्ली चुनाव? Elections are around the corner in the national capital Delhi and politics over elections have already started. Today Prakash Javadekar held a press conference and said that Congress and Aam Aadmi party were responsible for Delhi strikes over Citizenship Amendment Bill. #Delhi #DelhiElections #CAA #CAAProtest #CitizenshipAmendmentBill #Congress #AAP #BJP