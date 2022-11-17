Taal Thok Ke: Will the Gyanvapi case be solved or get dragged?

| Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

The Varanasi court has considered the petition of the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi matter as admissible. The decision of the court has shocked the Muslim side, as the court has rejected their petition. On the decision of the court, the Hindu side has said that the decision is in our favor, it is our victory. In the petition, the Hindu side had requested that the worship of Jyotirlinga should be started with immediate effect and the premises should be handed over to the Hindus. The court has fixed December 2 as the next date of hearing.