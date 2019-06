Taal Thok Ke: Will unveiling statue of Ishwar Vidyasagar bring back Mamata Banerjee's vote bank?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday unveiled the state of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at Kolkata’s Vidyasagar College where the statue of the Bengali philosopher was vandalised during clashes between TMC and BJP workers last month. In this debate, we ask: Will unveiling statue of Ishwar Vidyasagar bring back Mamata Banerjee's vote bank? #MamataMurtiPolitics #MamataPolitics #ViolenceInWestBengal #TaalThokKe #IshwarChandraStatue