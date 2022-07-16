Taal Thok Ke: With affidavit of the SIT, the investigation will reach Sonia Gandhi now

Even after 20 years of 2002 Gujarat riots, this issue is hot. The only difference is that till yesterday, Congress leaders used to target Narendra Modi and BJP by taking the name of Gujarat riots. Today, on the pretext of 2002 riots, BJP leaders are questioning Congress and party president Sonia Gandhi. The reason behind this is the shocking disclosure from the affidavit of SIT on Teesta Setalvad. In which the intention to harass Modi has been mentioned.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 08:04 PM IST

Even after 20 years of 2002 Gujarat riots, this issue is hot. The only difference is that till yesterday, Congress leaders used to target Narendra Modi and BJP by taking the name of Gujarat riots. Today, on the pretext of 2002 riots, BJP leaders are questioning Congress and party president Sonia Gandhi. The reason behind this is the shocking disclosure from the affidavit of SIT on Teesta Setalvad. In which the intention to harass Modi has been mentioned.