NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: With affidavit of the SIT, the investigation will reach Sonia Gandhi now

Even after 20 years of 2002 Gujarat riots, this issue is hot. The only difference is that till yesterday, Congress leaders used to target Narendra Modi and BJP by taking the name of Gujarat riots. Today, on the pretext of 2002 riots, BJP leaders are questioning Congress and party president Sonia Gandhi. The reason behind this is the shocking disclosure from the affidavit of SIT on Teesta Setalvad. In which the intention to harass Modi has been mentioned.

|Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 08:04 PM IST
Even after 20 years of 2002 Gujarat riots, this issue is hot. The only difference is that till yesterday, Congress leaders used to target Narendra Modi and BJP by taking the name of Gujarat riots. Today, on the pretext of 2002 riots, BJP leaders are questioning Congress and party president Sonia Gandhi. The reason behind this is the shocking disclosure from the affidavit of SIT on Teesta Setalvad. In which the intention to harass Modi has been mentioned.

All Videos

Anger among people over Gandhi's statue demolished in Talwandi Sabo
2:49
Anger among people over Gandhi's statue demolished in Talwandi Sabo
The video of offering Namaz at Charbagh station Surfaces
17:53
 The video of offering Namaz at Charbagh station Surfaces
Video of assault in Greater Noida goes viral
4:39
Video of assault in Greater Noida goes viral
Headline: BJP targets Congress over Teesta Case
1:27
Headline: BJP targets Congress over Teesta Case
Sambit Patra made these serious allegations against Sonia Gandhi regarding Teesta
4:19
Sambit Patra made these serious allegations against Sonia Gandhi regarding Teesta

Trending Videos

2:49
Anger among people over Gandhi's statue demolished in Talwandi Sabo
17:53
The video of offering Namaz at Charbagh station Surfaces
4:39
Video of assault in Greater Noida goes viral
1:27
Headline: BJP targets Congress over Teesta Case
4:19
Sambit Patra made these serious allegations against Sonia Gandhi regarding Teesta
Teesta Setalvad,Teesta Setalvad news,teesta setalvad modi,teesta setalvad gujarat riots,teesta setalvad arrested,who is teesta setalvad,Teesta Setalvad case,teesta setalvad plea,teesta setalvad exposed,activist teesta setalvad,teesta setalvad latest news,BJP,teesta setalvad arrestred,teesta setalvad supreme court,Teesta Setalvad arrest,teesta sitalvad,Sonia Gandhi,teesta setalvad sonia gandhi,sambit patra on sonia gandhi,TKK,2002 Gujarat riots,