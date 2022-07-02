NewsVideos

Taal Thoke ke : Is 'Rising bigotry' the reason behind the murders in Udaipur and Amravati?

CCTV footage has come to the fore in the Amravati massacre. In the footage, the accused are seen running. Umesh Kolehe, a drug dealer in Amravati, was murdered on June 21. In this case 6 accused have been arrested. The deceased had posted in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Is 'Rising bigotry' the reason behind the murders in Udaipur and Amravati?

|Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
