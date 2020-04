Tablighi Jamaat: How did Maulana Saad spread coronavirus in the nation

Delhi Police has issued another notice to Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat Markaz. The Markaz was the site of a religious congregation last month that has been linked to more than 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus. We at Zee News ask- When will the charge of murder be issued to Maulana Saad.