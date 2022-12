videoDetails

Tanmay Sahu Rescued Dead After 86 Hours of Continuous Struggle In MP's Betul Borewell

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

On Tuesday, a child named Tanyamy Sahu fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Betul. After 86 hours of hard work, Tanmay was pulled out of the borewell.Doctors have declared the 8 year old child dead. Why does the administration leave borewells open even after such frequent cases? Why strict steps are not being taken against this?