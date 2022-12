Tantya Bhil Balidan Diwas: Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the statue on Tantya Bhil Sacrifice Day

| Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the statue on the occasion of Tantya Bal Diwas in Kukshi. During this, he said a big thing while addressing the public. Know what he said in this report.