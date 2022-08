Target Killing: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Nirmal Singh gave a reply to Owaisi

The incidents of target killing are increasing continuously in Jammu and Kashmir. Zee News has spoken to Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on this issue.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

The incidents of target killing are increasing continuously in Jammu and Kashmir. Zee News has spoken to Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on this issue.