Target Killing In Kashmir: Target killing resumed in Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, incidents of target killing are coming to the fore one after the other. Once again there was firing from the terrorists in Shopian area.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

In Jammu and Kashmir, incidents of target killing are coming to the fore one after the other. Once again there was firing from the terrorists in Shopian area.