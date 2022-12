videoDetails

Tawang Clash: Adhir Ranjan raises question on Amit Shah's statement, know what he said

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah issued a statement before Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Indian and Chinese forces clash in Arunachal's Tawang. Congress' Adhir Ranjan raised questions regarding this and asked, 'Why did Amit Shah give the statement first'